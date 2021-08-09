IMA to go on strike against alleged assault on doctor

Association threatens to suspend all services, including COVID-19 vaccination

The Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is set to launch a protest against the alleged assault of an emergency doctor at a hospital at Pookkattupady in Ernakulam district.

The association has threatened to suspend all services, including COVID-19 vaccination. It alleged that the duty doctor at the emergency wing of the hospital was assaulted, both verbally and physically, by a man who had gone to the hospital for treatment of his wife and children with COVID-like symptoms.

Despite the Edathala police registering a case, the accused continues to roam around freely owing to his influence, the association alleged at a press conference here on Monday. It shot down the police claim that the accused had been absconding.

Notwithstanding stringent laws for the protection of healthcare institutions and medical practitioners since 2012, it is yet to be strongly enforced. In fact, such incidents are on the rise across the State, the association alleged.

Political intervention in vaccination and COVID-19 treatment often lead to tension at hospitals. The association accused the Chief Minister and the Health Minister of “maintaining criminal silence” despite repeated pleas to ensure an environment for health workers to perform their duties fearlessly.

“Health workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for the last more than a year are also humans and deserve justice. It is in this context that we are planning to go on a strike by suspending services, including vaccination,” said office-bearers of the IMA Kochi chapter.

IMA former State president Abraham Varghese, Kochi chapter president T.V. Ravi, secretary Atul Joseph Manual, and vice president M.M. Hanish attended the press conference.