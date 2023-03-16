ADVERTISEMENT

IMA strike: doctors in Ernakulam to hold dharna at Collectorate

March 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Protest will not affect treatment provided to those affected by Brahmapuram fire and at emergency wing in hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in Ernakulam will stay away from outpatient duty on Friday as part of the State-wide protest organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the alleged failure of the police to arrest those behind the attack on a doctor at Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city.

They will participate in a dharna to be held in front of the district Collectorate. All major organisations in the health sector have extended support to the protest, said Dr. Sabu Paul, IMA district chairman, in a release. The protest will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The strike will not affect treatment being provided to those affected by fumes from the Brahmapuram fire and at the emergency wing in hospitals, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US