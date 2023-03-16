IMA strike: doctors in Ernakulam to hold dharna at Collectorate

March 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Doctors in Ernakulam will stay away from outpatient duty on Friday as part of the State-wide protest organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the alleged failure of the police to arrest those behind the attack on a doctor at Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city.

They will participate in a dharna to be held in front of the district Collectorate. All major organisations in the health sector have extended support to the protest, said Dr. Sabu Paul, IMA district chairman, in a release. The protest will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The strike will not affect treatment being provided to those affected by fumes from the Brahmapuram fire and at the emergency wing in hospitals, it said.