IMA stages protest against attack on doctors

KOCHI

18 June 2021 22:03 IST

The Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also participated in the nationwide protest against violence directed towards doctors and other health workers.

The protest was observed through meetings at most hospitals in the district, though healthcare services were not disrupted, said Dr. T. V. Ravi, President, IMA Kochi chapter. “Stringent action is never taken in cases of violence against doctors. A memorandum is being submitted by various IMA branches to senior officials in the health department and the police,” Dr. Ravi said.

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association also marked the protest, with junior doctors and teachers at the Government Medical College participating here. They demanded that attacks against doctors and hospital personnel should be investigated in a transparent manner and action must be taken quickly. Treatment services at the hospital were not disrupted while the doctors marked their protest.

