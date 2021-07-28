IMA showers praises on Malappuram municipality

For the civic body’s effective interventions in the concerted fight against COVID-19

Malappuram Municipality has won encomiums from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for its activities against COVID-19.

According to the IMA, the municipality showed the country how a civic body could make effective interventions in the concerted fight against the pandemic. “It is an intervention worth commending,” said IMA State president-elect Samuel Koshi while giving away a memento to Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi at a function held here on Tuesday.

Dr. Koshi made the remarks while felicitating civic and municipal officials for their active role in the fight against COVID-19.

The municipality set up two special hospitals for COVID-19, apart from approaching the vaccination drive in a scientific manner. “Malappuram model is worth emulating,” said IMA district chairman Nilar Mohammed while presiding over the function.

Medical practitioners K.A. Pareeth, K. Vijayan, Shahin Shah, Dilshad, Hafis, and Nihal were felicitated for their leading roles in the fight against the pandemic.

Municipal Vice Chairperson Fousiya Kunhippu, standing committee chairpersons P.K. Sakeer Hussain, P.K. Abdul Hakeem, Siddik Noorengal, and Mariyumma Shareef, and Cooperative Hospital secretary Saheer Kaladi and director K.N. Hameed spoke.