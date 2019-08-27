IMA request for land at Brahmapuram declined

The Kochi Corporation has declined a request from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for sparing land at Brahmapuram for setting up a biomedical waste treatment plant.

Corporation council members are apprehensive about the environmental feasibility of the plant at a site which has been used as common facility by the corporation.

Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod, who chaired the council session on Monday, said the corporation was not opposed to the project but cited practical reasons like opposition from residents of Puthenkurisu-Vadavukode panchayat where the Brahmapuram site is located.

The IMA had submitted its request to the health standing committee, which wanted the matter to be discussed and decided upon in the council.