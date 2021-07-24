IMA panel to probe death of transwoman

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala chapter has decided to appoint a four-member committee, headed by Dr. Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, to conduct a probe to identify the reasons that led to the incident where transwoman Anannyah Kumari Alex was found dead at her apartment in Edappally on Wednesday.

The committee will comprise two psychiatrists and a senior plastic surgeon. This has been done to allay concerns among members of the transgender community over the incident, said Dr. P.T. Zacharias, IMA Kerala president.

The alleged unhealed wounds in the transwoman’s body and medical causes that would have led to depression too would be probed by the truth finding committee, IMA sources said.

Police recommendation

Meanwhile, the police too have recommended the constitution of a medical board to probe the case, it is learnt.

