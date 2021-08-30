IMA opposes directive on biomedical waste processing

PCB lacks powers to issue the order, says physicians’ forum

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the government decision to permit Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) here to collect and process the biomedical waste generated in government and private healthcare institutions in the five districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

An order issued by the State Pollution Control Board on August 13 had stated that all government and private healthcare institutions in these districts will have to comply with the directive from September 1. The plant managed by KEIL at Ambalamedu is the second common facility to collect and process biomedical waste after the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco Friendly’s (IMAGE) plant in Palakkad set up in 2003.

P.T. Zacharias, State president of the IMA, said in a communication on Monday that the board lacked the powers to issue such an order. The healthcare institutions in these districts would not be able to set up their own facilities or use the existing mechanism at reasonable rates as per the directive. IMAGE would not be able to offer its services to healthcare institutions beyond the 75-km radius within the Palakkad facility, he said.

However, the order issued by the chairman of the board had stated the biomedical waste generated in government and private healthcare institutions in the remaining nine districts would be collected and processed at the IMA’s plant in Palakkad. The facility was found operating at full capacity and still accumulating waste of around eight tonnes daily. The plant managed by KEIL was getting only three to four tonnes of biomedical waste against the capacity of 16 lakh tonnes per day from the government hospitals in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Malappuram initially, it said.