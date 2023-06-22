IMA Kochi urges public to stay alert against increasing fever cases

June 22, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

An eighteen-year-old native of Peezhakkappilly, Muvattupuzha, died owing to suspected fever on Wednesday.

Abdul Samad was a student of Industrial Training Institute. He had sought treatment for fever at a hospital in Peezhakkappilly. He died on Wednesday morning. A post-mortem was conducted at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the public to remain alert against the increasing number of fever cases in the State.

With the onset of monsoon, there has been a major spike in dengue, H1N1, influenza and rat fever cases, according to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor of the association, and Dr. S. Sreenivasa Kamath, its district president. Many people are getting admitted following dengue infection. Ernakulam has the highest number of dengue cases in the State. Deaths had also been reported, they said in a release here.

The doctors pointed out that stagnant rainwater remains a major breeding source for mosquitoes causing dengue. Other sources include plastic waste dumps, canals filled with silt and waste, pots used to keep indoor plants, flower pots and discarded plastic containers. The breeding sources must be eliminated. The recurrence of dengue fever may turn fatal, they said.

Those working outside could preferably wear shirts with full sleeves. Mosquito nets could be installed to prevent the entry of mosquitoes inside households and institutions. Canals and drains need to be cleaned. In the eastern regions of the district, an increase in dengue and influenza cases has been reported in various areas. The spread of influenza can be reduced by wearing masks, especially in indoor areas lacking proper ventilation, according to the communication.

The total number of fever cases reported this month in the district is 17,632.

