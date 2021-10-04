IMA Kochi office-bearers elected

Dr. Maria Varghese

KOCHI

04 October 2021 23:15 IST

Dr. Maria Varghese and Dr. Anitha Thilakan have been elected president and secretary respectively of the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association for 2021-22.

The Kochi branch of the association is getting a woman president after a gap of 37 years. It is also the first time that the organisation is having women as president and secretary, according to a release issued here. Dr. George Thukalan is the new treasurer.

Advertising

Advertising