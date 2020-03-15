IMA for stringent curbs

In the wake of continued public gatherings in the State, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi chapter has written to the State government, suggesting more stringent curbs to prevent gatherings and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Avoiding large gatherings, including religious congregations and pilgrimages that have been continuing unabated, is essential to prevent a full-blown community outbreak of the disease, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, president of the Kochi chapter of IMA, said. Seemingly healthy people could infect older and vulnerable individuals at such gatherings.
Considering the State’s high population density, such a situation could lead to a healthcare crisis of unprecedented proportions. Adopting strategies like reducing public gatherings could slow the spread in the community and make the flow of patients to hospitals more manageable, he added.
