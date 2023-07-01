ADVERTISEMENT

IMA condemns attack on doctor in Ernakulam

July 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Government should deploy security similar to airports to ensure safety of doctors’

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the attack on duty doctor at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Saturday.

The National Doctor’s Day turned into a black day. The government should deploy security similar to the one seen in airports to ensure the safety and security of doctors, said Dr. S. Srinivasa Kamath, president of IMA, Ernakulam, in a release.

Doctors and para-medical staff will turn reluctant to undertake night duty in emergency services, if they are not given adequate security. The only solution is to fully implement the assurances given by the government following the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das at the Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara, in May, they said.

