Illogical tax reforms adversely hit hotel industry, says Pinarayi

February 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that along with ordinary people, hotel and restaurant business suffered due to the “illogical” tax reforms in the country, which included the imposition of GST on food items. He was addressing a public meeting organised as part of the State convention of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association here.

There was a lot of confusion over the rate of tax and what to be taxed, the Chief Minister said. Despite strong protests, GST was imposed also on hotels and restaurants at a high rate. Food items were not exempted from the purview of the tax, while the price of items of daily use, including cooking gas, went up. The result was that hotel business was plunged into difficulties like ordinary people, Mr. Vijayan said.

As an organisation bound by social responsibility, the association must appeal to its members to follow certain norms. Hotels take the place of a mother and eating from the hotel should give the same satisfaction as obtained from eating food prepared by one’s mother, the Chief Minister said.

Association State president G. Jayapal presided over the inaugural function. Minister for Industries P Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, were among those who were present, said a communication from the Public Relations department.