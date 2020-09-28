Kochi

Illithodu quarry blast: three more held

A special squad of the Ernakulam Rural police has arrested three more persons in connection with the explosion of gelatine sticks stocked in a building near a stone quarry at Illithodu near Malayattoor, taking the total number of arrests to seven.

The arrested were identified as Shijil, 40, of Illithodu; Sabu, 46, of Naduvattom; and Deepak, 34, of Thottuvala. While Shijil is the general manager of the quarry, the other two were charged with helping the proprietor of the quarry Benny to go into hiding. Benny was nabbed from Bengaluru on Sunday.

The explosion on last Monday had killed two migrant workers from Salem in Tamil Nadu and Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed the special squad headed by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon to probe the explosion. The squad, split into multiple teams, is continuing the probe.

Since the incident, the police are inspecting the quarries in the district and have warned of stern action against those found operating in violation of licence and other norms. The police are continuing inspections in quarries across the district.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) had cancelled the licence of the quarry at Illithodu earlier this week.

