Illegally mined sand, vehicles seized in Ernakulam

Updated - November 11, 2024 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police seized four loads of sand allegedly mined from Periyar illegally on Sunday night.

The seizures were made from three ghats – Uliyannur, Chanthakkadavu, and Kunjunnikkara – by the Aluva East police. The sand was to be transported to Kollam for a prohibitive price, said the police.

Over ten loads of sand and vehicles used for transporting them were seized from Aluva and nearby areas in the past one month. Ten arrests have also been made in this connection. The Rural police have intensified action against illegal mining by deploying more police teams to strengthen night patrol.

Police checking is also under way centered around ghats. Those who had been booked for illegal sand mining in the past remain under the police scanner. The public can also inform the police about illegal sand mining.

