Illegal wastewater outlets into canals on the rise in Kochi

KOCHI

31 October 2021 01:55 IST

Sanitation survey identifies 124 outlets in Perandoor and Edappally canals in the city

As many as 124 outlets have been found discharging wastewater/sewage into Perandoor and Edappally canals, according to the findings of a sanitation survey.

The survey details were submitted to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, which had taken suo motu notice of the report titled ‘Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals’ published in The Hindu on January 28. The report had revealed that the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, had exceeded the maximum permissible limits by 160 and 96 times respectively in the canals owing to unauthorised sewage dumping. The tribunal had asked the authorities to come up with short- and long-term measures to address the issue.

The sanitation survey carried out by the Kochi Corporation found that 111 outlets were directed into the Perandoor canal at various points. Thirteen outlets were identified in a 1-km stretch of the Edappally canal in the first phase of the survey. As many as 24 outlets were closed at various points. Notices were issued for the closure of the remaining outlets and follow-up action is being taken, according to a report of the Environment Department.

High water level in the canal due to rain and high tide is affecting the identification of outlets. Surveillance squads have been formed to initiate action against violators and seize vehicles disposing of solid and liquid waste in public areas, with the help of the police.

A prosecution cell has been formed to take stringent action against those who deposit/dispose solid or liquid waste in public places and waterbodies. It will take further action on cases/reports submitted by surveillance squads by filing cases in the magistrate court.

The Environment Department report recalled that a fine of ₹5.4 lakh had been imposed on violators in the last two years for dumping waste in public areas. Prosecution measures have not been initiated.

The Irrigation Department has identified 73 waste dumping hotspots in waterbodies. Waste in such areas was cleared, and a surveillance squad has been deployed to prevent further dumping. Estimates have been prepared for setting up around 75 warning boards and detailing penalty and punishment at the spots at a cost of ₹8.25 lakh, it said.