Illegal waste dumping: parking of heavy vehicles banned along four key stretches

April 24, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Parking of heavy vehicles, including container-tanker lorries, has been banned along Vallarpadam Container Terminal Road, Seaport-Airport Road, Irumpanam-Ambalamugal Road, and Kundannoor-Kochi Harbour Road.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh issued an order against parking after it was found that illegal waste dumping was rampant using parked heavy vehicles as a cover. Container and tanker lorries were found parked on both sides of the roads for weeks. The local body authorities had raised the matter before the Collector. Parking has been banned under Sections 30 and 33 of the Disaster Management Act, according to an official communication.

The District Police Chief (Kochi City), secretaries of the Kochi Corporation and municipalities including Kalamassery, Eloor, Thripunithura, and Maradu, and Mulavukad grama panchayat had to ensure strict compliance with the order, it said.

