Illegal waste dumping: Kadungalloor panchayat imposes total fine of ₹1.18 lakh

July 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kadungalloor grama panchayat has imposed a penalty of about ₹1.18 lakh on those who dumped waste in public spaces in violation of norms.

The local body imposed the fine after citizens submitted photos and videos as evidence of the illegal act. The government had issued a directive to local bodies to reward persons who shared information about illegal waste dumping.

“We have filed at least one case daily after the order came into force,” said panchayat president Suresh Muttathil. The fine amount varied from ₹1,000 to ₹25,000, according to the gravity of the violation.

He said the persons sharing the information were given 25% of the penalty. It is transferred to their bank account within three days. Kadungalloor panchayat has also launched various programmes as part of the beautification campaign initiated within its limits. The government has approved an additional post of health inspector in the panchayat.