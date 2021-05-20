Illegal waste dumping goes unchecked in three municipalities

KOCHI

20 May 2021 19:08 IST

Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Eloor municipalities under SLMC scanner

Waste dumps on roadsides have become a common sight in Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Eloor municipalities, according to an assessment by the Department of Local Self Governments.

The gaps in the waste management scenario came to light during the performance audit of local bodies in April.

The secretaries and ruling councils in Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Eloor municipalities have been told to act tough against those involved in dumping of waste in the open. The civic bodies came under the scanner of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) following their failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The PCB had slapped a penalty of ₹2.77 crore as environment compensation on the Kalamassery Municipality for non-compliance. Only a section of waste generated in the three civic bodies was disposed of as per rules.

The municipalities had also failed to ensure bioremediation or capping of old and abandoned dumping sites. The authorities should have identified suitable sites for setting up solid waste processing facilities, besides procuring sanitary landfill facilities, according to the board.

The assessment found that the lack of surveillance had enabled violators to go scot free after dumping waste. In their response, officials of the civic bodies claimed that wayside dumping was common, especially at night hours.

The Department of Local Self Governments has asked the civic bodies to submit an action-taken report on illegal waste dumping. They should also submit periodic review of steps being taken to check the menace.