Illegal ivory possession case of Mohanlal raises legal challenges for State

February 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

An uphill task of bringing together the legal elements required for withdrawing criminal prosecution awaits the State in the illegal ivory possession case booked against actor Mohanlal.

The Kerala High Court had on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the State against the trial court order which rejected the State’s plea to withdraw prosecution against Mr. Mohanlal. Remanding the case back to the trial court, the High Court had asked the trial court to take a look at the plea to withdraw the prosecution against the actor afresh. The prosecution cannot be withdrawn due to the paucity of evidence. It has to be done on broad principles of public justice, the High Court had observed.

The trial court should elicit the reasons for withdrawal of prosecution and that its withdrawn for good and relevant reasons. It must satisfy itself that the public prosecutor (PP) had not improperly exercised his power and made any attempts to interfere with the normal course of justice, the High Court had noted.

The trial court should ensure that the PP made the application for withdrawal in good faith, in the interest of public policy and justice and not to thwart and stifle the process of law, the court had directed.

Two public interest litigants, who had secured the right to be heard in the case as third-party intervenors, would continue to oppose the government’s move to withdraw the case, said their lawyer Abraham Meachinkara.

Incidentally, the State had sought the withdrawal of prosecution against Mr. Mohanlal primarily on the ground that he had obtained ownership certificates for the ivory in his possession after the Forest department booked the case. It also argued that continuing with the case would be a waste of precious judicial time.

Though the High Court had upheld the contention of the intervenors that no gazette notification was published regarding the granting of ownership certificate for Mr. Mohanlal, it did not delve deep into the issue as the matter was pending before a Division Bench of the court.

However, it had highlighted a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, as pointed out by the intervenors, which stated that non-publication of the orders on the certificate of ownership was in “patent violation of Section 40 (4) of the Wildlife Protection Act.