Illegal groundwater extraction: Kalamassery Municipality serves notices on 13 violators

December 15, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery Municipality has served notices on 11 persons and two water supply centres for illegal commercial extraction of groundwater.

The notices were served after the civic body’s health wing found that those behind the extraction of groundwater for supply to industries, households, and commercial establishments had not taken the mandatory licence from the municipality. The water was drawn from private wells located on the Seaport-Airport Road, Karippayi Road, and Pathadipalam.

The authorities had asked one of the violators to stop operations after it was found that the person did not have the permission of the Groundwater department for extracting water for commercial purposes. The health wing had initiated action after social activist Girish Babu had lodged a complaint against the unauthorised extraction.

Though the civic body issued notices, the officials admitted that they lacked teeth to act tough against violators owing to the lack of authority to initiate legal action. It is up to the district administration to take necessary action. Such notices had been served on violators on earlier occasions too, but the illegal activity continued as any disruption in water supply would result in protests by users, they said.

District Drinking Water Transporters’ Association secretary R. Ramachandran suggested that the extraction of water from private wells helped suppliers evade the cost required for drawing water from hydrants managed by the Kerala Water Authority. He said local bodies could consider a centralised system to ensure water supply to users in compliance with rules.