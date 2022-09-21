Illegal garbage dumps hamper local bodies’ efforts to tackle stray dog menace in Ernakulam

Violation rampant in Kalamassery and Eloor municipalities; waste heaps a common sight along Seaport-Airport Road 

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 21, 2022 19:39 IST

The Local Self-Government department has directed all local bodies to take immediate steps against illegal waste dumping following the spurt in dog bite cases. A scene from Kalamassery in Ernakulam. .  | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Illegal garbage dumps in open plots have hampered efforts by local bodies in Ernakulam to tackle stray dog menace. Food waste dumped on garbage heaps continue to attract canines.

Illegal waste dumping is rampant in Kalamassery and Eloor municipalities. Large vacant plots have become garbage dumps. The authorities have not been able to contain the menace as both the municipalities have reported dumping of waste brought from other regions.

The Eloor municipal authorities pointed out that stray dog menace was rampant near the waste dump on the land owned by Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT). The dump, located near the company’s quarters, consists of food and other waste.

Officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) inspected the site on Wednesday. “We will issue notice to the company authorities asking them to take steps to avoid unscientific disposal of waste. Plastic waste is also being dumped at the site. It has to be segregated and handed over to the municipality,” they said.

Waste heaps are a common sight along Seaport-Airport Road and near the dumping yard of the Kalamassery Municipality in North Kalamassery. Though the health wing had nabbed several violators earlier, illegal dumping continues in some areas. Besides, violators take advantage of the absence of CCTV surveillance.

The Department of Local Self-Government has directed all local bodies to take immediate and stern steps against illegal waste dumping following the spurt in dog bite cases. There should be no delay in clearing dumps, according to a directive from the department.

