At least three containers full of rice whose export had been banned were reportedly intercepted by Customs personnel at the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) on Friday. Unconfirmed reports said an attempt was made to export the consignment in the guise of salt.

With this, rice valued at approximately ₹4 crore has been reportedly seized from a total of 13 such containers in the past month alone at the terminal.

