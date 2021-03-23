Illegal campaign materials removed

KOCHI

23 March 2021 23:22 IST

Squads deployed to ensure adherence to the model code of conduct in Ernakulam district have so far removed 51,269 poll campaign materials that were put up without permission in public places.

They include posters, paintings on walls, flags and festoons. The squads are working under the supervision of K.A. Mohammed Shafi, ADM.

A total of 9,572 complaints were received through the C-Vigil mobile phone app., from members of the public, citing model code violations. Action was taken in 9,388 complaints, says a press release.

Advertising

Advertising