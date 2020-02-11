Illegal bund being demolished

The department of irrigation has begun demolishing a bund that was built illegally near the Periyar Valley Canal in Keerampara panchayat’s ward number 1 following an order by District Collector S. Suhas.

The bund, within the forest area, was built without authorisation from the revenue or the forest departmental authorities and demolition began on Monday.

An official of the irrigation department said that the bund was 60 metres long and it would be completely demolished by Tuesday.