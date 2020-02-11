Kochi

Illegal bund being demolished

more-in

The department of irrigation has begun demolishing a bund that was built illegally near the Periyar Valley Canal in Keerampara panchayat’s ward number 1 following an order by District Collector S. Suhas.

The bund, within the forest area, was built without authorisation from the revenue or the forest departmental authorities and demolition began on Monday.

An official of the irrigation department said that the bund was 60 metres long and it would be completely demolished by Tuesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
environmental issues
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 12:50:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/illegal-bund-being-demolished/article30786846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY