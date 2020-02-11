Illegal bund being demolished

The department of irrigation has begun demolishing a bund that was built illegally near the Periyar Valley Canal in Keerampara panchayat’s ward number 1 following an order by District Collector S. Suhas.
The bund, within the forest area, was built without authorisation from the revenue or the forest departmental authorities and demolition began on Monday.
An official of the irrigation department said that the bund was 60 metres long and it would be completely demolished by Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.