IIT to develop demolition model for Maradu flats

The Indian Institute of Technology - Chennai will develop a model for demolition of high-rises for the Kerala government which could be tried at Maradu for razing four illegal structures.

The suggestion comes in the wake of the State government’s request for a demolition impact assessment, as the deadline for razing the apartment complexes ends on Saturday, said sources in the Environment Department.

The Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered that the four structures that were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules be demolished in one month. The court issued the order on an appeal filed by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). It had also instructed the authorities to report back to it after demolishing the structures.

The State government has received a consent letter from IIT-Chennai for preparing a demolition impact assessment report. A disciplinary team will have to be constituted for the purpose, said a senior functionary of the Environment Department.

Since IIT-Chennai has expressed willingness to prepare the model and assess the impact of the demolition, the other formalities, including cost and consultancy fee, will have to be worked out. The model, which the IIT may develop for Maradu, could be applied elsewhere in the State too, the official said.

Officials have also apprised the Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of Environment, of the apex court order and the steps taken on the court directive. However, the Environment Department has not filed any statement before the apex court on the steps it had initiated following the verdict, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipal authorities said they had initiated steps to implement the apex court order. The municipality has issued notices to the builders for the demolition of the structures. The local body has also informed the State government of the technical and financial issues involved in the demolition process.

The local body needs the support of the State government for demolishing the buildings, said Maradu municipal chairperson P.H. Nadeera.

The issues faced by residents of the apartments and those staying near the buildings also need to be considered while going ahead with the demolition plan, she added.

Meanwhile, the term of the KCZMA, the appellant in the Maradu case, will end on June 8.