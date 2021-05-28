IIT submits report on restoration of Fort Kochi beachfront

Rebuilding seawall in curvy pattern among suggestions

Experts from the Department of Ocean Engineering of IIT-Madras have submitted a comprehensive report to Kerala Tourism to arrest sea erosion on Fort Kochi’s famed beach front, and to rebuild parts of the walkway which were damaged during the past couple of years due to sea erosion.

They include rebuilding of the seawall in a new, curvy pattern in order to lessen the intensity of waves that lash the shore. This is expected to help regain a substantial chunk of the beach front that was lost to sea erosion during the past decade, tourism sources said.

The latest damage to the walkway due to raging seas was reported earlier this month on the southern end of the beach, following extensive rainfall and winds.

“The help of IIT experts was sought since sea incursion and subsequent damage has increased over the past few years. This was in addition to huge amounts of plastic, nylon ropes, thermocol and other waste that was washed ashore on whatever is left of the beach. Photographs and a detailed report on the damage have been sent to the Tourism Director. Efforts to strengthen the sea wall and repair works on the walkway will begin once rainfall during the impending monsoon thins out,” the sources said.

The Major Irrigation Department will execute the works as per the recommendations of the IIT team. The IIT readied the final list of recommendations after hearing suggestions of engineers of Irrigation Department. The estimate amount will be revised based on the extent of damage that will be assessed once the monsoon thins down. The aim is to restore the beach and the walkway before the annual tourist season begins in October, in order to attract domestic tourists.

Thaha Ibrahim, who has been doing research on the beach front to shed light on remnants of historical buildings, said that officials of Kerala Tourism must ensure the quality of restoration works that have been scheduled. “The tiled walkway must be able to withstand the elements, including incursion of tidal waves that occurs at intervals. It is amazing that remnants of 400-year-old structures, which were made of laterite bricks, remain on the beach front, while new constructions are being washed away in adverse weather,” he said.