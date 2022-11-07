IIT-M report on coastal protection to be presented on November 11

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 07, 2022 11:00 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras. File | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

A study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) on protection of the coastal segment between Vypeen and Munambam would be presented before people’s representatives on November 11, said K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, on Sunday. He was speaking at a class on sustainable fisheries, organised under the aegis of the Fisheries department, for fishermen in the Nayarambalam-Njarakkal area.

The IIT report would be the basis on which future coastal protection measures would be taken, said a communication. Njarakkal panchayat president T.T. Francis presided over the session, organised at Njarakkal-Nayarambalam Matsya Thozhilali Vikasana Sahakarana Sangham Hall. Fisheries leaders and officials spoke.

