IIT experts to help find temporary solution to inundation of KSRTC stand in Ernakulam

Experts from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) would be roped in to find a temporary solution to the frequent inundation of the KSRTC bus stand in Ernakulam during rains, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said after visiting the dilapidated bus stand and the waterlogged garage premises on June 22 (Saturday).

Terming waterlogging and allied issues at the bus stand and garage premises as complex, he said temporary, short-term measures would be taken to address the situation since finding a sustainable and long-term solution would entail huge expense.

“It includes erection of a three-feet-high concrete retaining wall across the compound, to prevent intrusion of dirty water from an adjacent canal. In addition, a pipeline will be laid beneath the nearby rail tracks through a culvert to drain away water, after taking the Railways into confidence. Both commuters and KSRTC employees are having a harrowing time owing to intense waterlogging at the bus stand,” Mr. Ganesh Kumar said.

The run-down two-storey building at the bus stand will be renovated. All crumpling toilets will be dismantled and new ones readied using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and those from NGOs. Agencies will be entrusted with their upkeep. Housekeeping wings will be readied at bus stands across Kerala to ensure cleanliness. Members of the public too could give suggestions on how best to improve the bus stand premises, the Minister told reporters.

Slushy land

Referring to septic tanks on the premises overflowing, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said a sewage treatment plant (STP) would be built nearby to help address the issue. On when the KSRTC’s long-distance buses would be shifted to the space that would be handed over to the agency at the Vyttila Mobility Hub, he said the land was slushy and needed to be filled. Else, buildings would be structurally unsafe.

Those who apprised the Minister of the plight of the bus stand included Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod, MLA; District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty, Kochi Corporation Secretary V. Chelsasini, and KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Pramoj Shankar. Mr Vinod had highlighted the plight of the bus stand on June 21 (Friday) in the Assembly.