IIT-approved coastal protection work between Puthuvype and Munambam under consideration, says MLA

June 27, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A proposal for protection of the 25-km coast between Puthuvype and Munambam, approved by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has been presented to the State government’s approval. The work involves an investment of around ₹230 crore and is under the consideration of the government, said K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, on Monday.

He said that the project was presented at the recently held ‘Theerasadass’, a forum convened to discuss the problems of the coastal areas and its population across Kerala.

Pallippuram, Edavanakkad, Kuzhuppilly and Nayrambalam were under stress, especially during the rainy season, he said.

A proposal involving an investment of over ₹1 crore has also been submitted to the government as a temporary measure to contain sea erosion in the most vulnerable areas.

In the meanwhile, a member of the Edavanakkad panchayat said that the temporary measures will only be a waste of money as even the sea walls, destroyed in the Tsunami, have not been repaired yet.

Kochi

