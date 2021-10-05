IFS conferred on six officers

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:17 IST

Six Forest officers of Kerala were promoted and appointed as officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

S. Vinod, Wildlife Warden, Silent Valley National Park; N. Rajesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Kottayam; A. Shanavas, Divisional Forest Officer, Punalur; Anil Antony, Divisional Forest Officer, Thiruvananthapuram; S. Jayasankar, Divisional Forest Officer, Thrissur; and Raju K. Francis, Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar; were the officers who were promoted. They were also allotted the Kerala cadre.

