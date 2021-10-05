Kochi

IFS conferred on six officers

Six Forest officers of Kerala were promoted and appointed as officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

S. Vinod, Wildlife Warden, Silent Valley National Park; N. Rajesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Kottayam; A. Shanavas, Divisional Forest Officer, Punalur; Anil Antony, Divisional Forest Officer, Thiruvananthapuram; S. Jayasankar, Divisional Forest Officer, Thrissur; and Raju K. Francis, Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar; were the officers who were promoted. They were also allotted the Kerala cadre.


