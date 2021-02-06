Kochi

IFFK office inaugurated

Senior filmmaker Joshiy inaugurated the organising committee office of the Kochi edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here on Friday.

The office will function at the headquarters of the Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association (MACTA) at Ernakulam North. Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function. Actor Joju George and MACTA chairman Jayaraj were among those who attended.

The Kochi edition of the fest will be held from February 17 to 21. The distribution of passes will be held from February 15. The participants have to submit a COVID-19 negative certificate 48 hours before the start of the fest.

