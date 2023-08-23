Idukki Collector told to stop construction of CPI(M) office at Santhanpara, govt. tells HC

August 23, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the Idukki District Collector had been directed to issue memos stopping the construction of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) area committee office building at Santhanpara in the district.

The submission was made by the government pleader when a case against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district was taken up for hearing following a submission that construction was in full swing despite a directive of the High Court.

The pleader also submitted that the District Police Chief had also been communicated about the court order. The delay in taking action was because the government had not yet received a copy of the High Court order.

The Bench also observed that it understood that unless the District Collector received the court order, action could not be taken. The Bench on Tuesday directed the District Collector to forthwith stop the construction of the building for the CPI(M) office. The court also directed that if the construction was made in violation of the orders passed by revenue authorities, no occupancy certificate shall be issued by the local authority.

The court posted the case for further hearing on August 24.