‘Ideathon 2023’ turns focus on issues faced by visually challenged and their solutions

February 26, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Ideathon 2023’, a first-of-its-kind workshop organised to identify everyday issues faced by visually challenged persons and to consider developing innovative solutions to overcome those issues, turned out to be a success, with participants describing the workshop as having opened up new vistas for a better future.

Ideathon 2023 was organised here jointly by the International Blind Football (IBF) Foundation, Japan, and Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged (SRVC). M.C. Roy of SRVC said Eigo Matsuzaki, Eita Otsubo, Jun Ito, and Tetsuro Hayashi from the IBF Foundation and Toshiki Habutsu, Ikuo Ogawa, and Miho Yamashita from Skylight Consulting Inc., travelled from Japan to support the cause and to be part of deliberations that involved participants from across Kerala.

It was the first time that the visually affected persons were directly involved in suggesting solutions to problems faced by them on an everyday basis, said Moahmmed Afzal, who has not allowed his visual impairment to stand in the way of pursuing doctoral research at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. He hails from Panangad in Ernakulam district and was among the 20 selected to join the workshop. He said visually challenged women too were included in the discussions.

A champion chess player and IT trainer from Thiruvananthapuram, Balaraman P., said the workshop was a great experience. He was one of the judges that took a call on the best ideas that came up during the discussions.

Mr. Roy said one of the problems for which a solution was sought at the workshop was identifying the destination of a bus when a visually challenged person was waiting for one at a bus stop. While there was Braille reading facility in lifts to choose the floor of one’s choice, there should be voice announcement available for a person to know on which floor she or he has landed, he said.