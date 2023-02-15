ADVERTISEMENT

Ideas discussed at all-religion meet in 1924 still relevant: CM

February 15, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ideas and thoughts discussed at the all-religion meeting convened under the leadership of Narayana Guru a century ago at Aluva are still relevant, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the Aluva meeting held in 1924 at Advaithasramam, Aluva, Mr. Vijayan said Guru had exhorted that education alone could ensure human progress. He also reminded that agricultural and industrial progress could be achieved only through education. The State government named the Open University after Guru as a mark of respect for the social reformer, he said.

Swami Sachithananda, president of Sivagiri Mutt, presided over the meeting. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was the chief guest. M.N. Soman, president, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam; Anwar Sadath, MLA, and Aluva municipal chairman M.O. John were among those who spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US