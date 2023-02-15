HamberMenu
Ideas discussed at all-religion meet in 1924 still relevant: CM

February 15, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ideas and thoughts discussed at the all-religion meeting convened under the leadership of Narayana Guru a century ago at Aluva are still relevant, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the Aluva meeting held in 1924 at Advaithasramam, Aluva, Mr. Vijayan said Guru had exhorted that education alone could ensure human progress. He also reminded that agricultural and industrial progress could be achieved only through education. The State government named the Open University after Guru as a mark of respect for the social reformer, he said.

Swami Sachithananda, president of Sivagiri Mutt, presided over the meeting. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was the chief guest. M.N. Soman, president, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam; Anwar Sadath, MLA, and Aluva municipal chairman M.O. John were among those who spoke.

