Idamula residents in Eloor in deep waters

The relief camp at the Hindalco Union office near Kuttikattukara in Eloor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Krishnakumar

Vineetha shudders whenever the water level in the Periyar goes up in heavy rain. A resident of Idamula ward at Kuttikattukara in Eloor, she never expected the rain fury on Monday night would leave her house and nearby areas inundated.

“Within a few minutes, water had reached the knee-level. The images of the 2018 and 2019 floods rushed to our minds in a flash,” she said on Wednesday morning as her mother stood close to her at the relief camp opened at Hindalco Workers’ Union office in Alupuram near Eloor.

Vineetha, who is pregnant, stayed at the camp as her mother went back to their home in the morning to clean up the premises after the waters started receding from Monday evening. “But she returned as the water level went up again,” said Vineetha.

Karthikeyan, another resident at Idamula ward, recalled that the water level had started rising on Monday night itself. “People in Bosco and Powerloom colonies here have been suffering since the floods in 2018. We are also worried about the health and safety of local residents,” he said.

Ismail K.M, ward councillor, said that about 55 families hit by the flooding were shifted to relief camps on Tuesday. “The lack of a concrete barrier along the banks of the Periyar river near the area has resulted in flash floods after 2018,” he said.

Chandramati Kunjappan, former councillor, said that the proposal was pending for long. “The Irrigation department had initiated a survey, but further steps have not been taken,” she said.

The Revenue authorities said that volunteers of the Kudumbashree and Youth Action Force had been deployed at relief centres to assist flood-affected people. ASHA workers and officials of the North Paravur Taluk were also involved in co-ordinating relief activities, they said.