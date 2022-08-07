Kochi

Idamalayar dam shutters to be opened on Tuesday

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 07, 2022 22:32 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:32 IST

The district administration has sounded caution following the decision to open the shutters of the Idamalayar dam on August 9.

Though the dam shutters will be opened at 10 a.m. on the day, no significant rise in the water level is expected. However, all precautionary measures prescribed by the State Disaster Management Authority would be taken, said a communication issued by District Collector Renu Raj.

The Collector has written to the Cochin International Airport authorities to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the airport. People’s representatives and officials of local bodies along the Periyar have also been put on alert.

The district administration has banned crossing of rivers and fishing in areas with heavy water flow. Tourism activities have been banned in areas along the course of the river.

There was no room for worry in the district, considering the let-up in the rain situation and the lowering of water levels in rivers, said the communication.

It will be a holiday on Monday for schools where rehabilitation camps have been opened.

