Id-ul-Fitr prayers held at Adwaithashramam school ground

Participants pray for religious harmony in the country

The Aluva Adwaithashramam school ground turned into a symbol of religious harmony on Tuesday when prayers were offered there on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. Around 1,000 men and women joined the prayers led, among others, by Qatib T. K. Abdusalam. Leaders and representatives from other religions reached the venue to greet the community on the occasion.

Located on the banks of the river Periyar, the Adwaithashramam is among the most important spiritual centres in the State established by social reformer and philosopher Sree Narayana Guru. The Adwaithashramam hosted Asia's first all-religion meet in 1924 under the leadership of the Guru. It was also the second all-religion meet at the global level, said Swami Dharmachaitanya, secretary of the Ashramam. The Adwaithashramam is now gearing up to celebrate the centenary of the first all-religion meet.

The prayers on Wednesday was followed by release of white doves with a prayer for religious harmony in the country. A. K. Mohammedali, Anwar Sadatt Kunnath, M. A. Abdul Salam, M.M. Riyaz, chairman of the Aluva municipality M. O. John, Father Paul Thelekatt and Father Paul V. Madan, municipal council member K. Jayakumar, Seva Bharat president Vishnu B. Menon, and BJP district council member V. D. Haridas were among those who joined the gathering on Wednesday.