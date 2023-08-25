ADVERTISEMENT

ICMR grants ₹50 lakh for research project on development of superhydrophobic biomaterial

August 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has granted a research grant of ₹50 lakh for a collaborative research project focusing on the development of superhydrophobic biomaterial.

The research is expected to significantly impact the domain of urinary implants to address infections and medical complexities. The research project, a joint effort by Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, comprises experts including Franklin R. John from the School of Engineering, Cusat, as principal investigator, and scientists Maya Nandkumar A. and Ramesh P. as co-investigators from SCTIMST.

Nilesh J. Vasa, Dean of IIT Madras, and Erfan N., PhD research scholar from the School of Engineering, Cusat are key contributors of the project, according to a release.

The core objective of the project is to pioneer the discovery of a superhydrophobic biomaterial that holds immense promise for achievements in urology. By developing innovative solutions for urinary implants, the research team aims to tackle infections and complications that often arise in this critical medical field. The application of superhydrophobic materials could potentially revolutionise the way urinary implants are designed and utilised, enhancing patient outcomes and minimising risks, it said.

