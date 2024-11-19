 />
ICG to host largest national maritime search and rescue exercise

Published - November 19, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to host its largest-ever National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24), alongside the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting, in Kochi from November 28 to 29.

The two-day event themed ‘Enhancing SAR capabilities through regional collaboration’, features real-time simulations that are aimed at honing the skills required for effective Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, apart from collaborative efforts among regional and international maritime stakeholders, according to the organisers.

This will enhance SAR capabilities and also strengthen SAR linkages, thanks to the participation of over 40 international observers from partner nations. The event will showcase India’s role in enhancing operational readiness and establishing stronger regional coordination in maritime safety, according to an official press release.

