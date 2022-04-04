ICC meant to protect all workers in film industry: actor

April 04, 2022 22:03 IST

Trade bodies in sector ready to implement HC directive, says producer

KOCHI

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to be formed in all locations and trade bodies is meant to protect the rights of all the workers in the Malayalam film industry, especially women, according to Rima Kallingal, actor-producer and founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

“It was unbelievable that the film industry in a State like Kerala had no ICC for long,” she said at the open forum on “implementation of ICC in Malayalam Cinema” held at the regional International Film Festival of Kerala here on Monday.

Recalling that the consistent efforts made by the WCC had led to the realisation of ICC in the industry following an order by the Kerala High Court, Ms. Kallingal said that the ICC would not be confined to addressing allegations of sexual harassment alone.

"The ICC will be a space to take up and resolve any kind of unfair treatment in the industry. It is very easy to form an ICC. The only requirement is the will to do it," she said.

Anil Thomas, producer, said that the trade bodies in the industry were ready to implement the directive issued by the High Court on the formation of the ICC. But the government was yet to set up the local committee in each district as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, known as PoSH Act.

“We have informed the State Women’s Commission that the lack of clarity on various aspects related to the formation of ICC should be resolved. The authorities must take the lead to form a panel from which the members could be drawn towards the formation of the ICCs,” he said.

Maya Krishnan, lawyer, said that there was no need for any confusion on the implementation of the ICC as the PoSH Act had clearly defined it. "The ICC will not be limited to any issues taking place in the workspace alone. It covers all the spaces connected to the employment of a person," she said.