IBM to expand its Kochi innovation centre

Project to facilitate Artificial Intelligence-based services and products

Global IT giant IBM is set to expand its innovation centre in Kochi.

Representatives of the multinational company held discussions with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Tuesday, seeking support to its future expansion programme.

Mr. Rajeeve promised all support to the project capable of generating new jobs. The expansion is expected to create 2000-odd jobs.

He told the company representatives that the innovation centre working out of Infopark could be expanded on a big scale once the Gift City project turns operational. The expansion will also lead to the formation of new ecosystem with the participation of the academic community and IT players.

The innovation centre will be able to offer world-class services with the active participation of the State government and Industries and Higher Education departments. Universities and IT companies can also become part of the innovation ecosystem, Mr. Rajeeve said.

IBM project is expected to facilitate Artificial Intelligence-based services and products. Industries department Principal Secretary Suman Billa, IBM general manager (automation) Dinesh Nirmal, and Kinfra managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas were also present.