IBeTo, seeking solutions to social issues through technology

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 07, 2022 20:51 IST

Innovations for a Better Tomorrow (IBeTo), a prestigious event of Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, aimed at resolving social issues through application of technology, got under way here on Friday.

The event will be held in three phases — pitching ideas, developing, and showcasing. Participants will have three months to submit projects during the course of which they will benefit from handholding by experts in the field and participation in workshops and internship.

Winners will walk away with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Registration for the event is free. IBeTo is being organised as part of the institution’s flagship techno-managerial fest ‘Excel’.

Actor Harisree Ashokan launched the logo of the 23rd edition of the fest on Friday. It was followed by the launch of IBeTo website and a promotional video.

For details, visit https://ibeto.excelmec.org

