IAS trainees visit Southern Naval Command

As many as 36 IAS trainees from the 2020 batch of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) visited the Southern Naval Command in two batches twice in December.

The visit was under naval attachment as a part of their winter study tour programme. The objective of the visit was to provide exposure to trainees on naval operations, assets, technical, management and heritage aspects. They were welcomed by Commodore V.Z. Job, Commanding Officer of Missile and Gunnery School INS Dronacharya, followed by lectures covering Indian maritime history, roles of armed forces and the Navy and importance of maritime power.

Further, visits to warships, the Naval Ship Repair Yard, Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF), Damage Control Training Facility (DCTF) Avinash and training schools were also undertaken. During the visit, interaction with naval and civilian personnel with experience sharing sessions was also undertaken, said a defence press release.