ADVERTISEMENT

IAP national conference ‘PEDICON 2024’ to get under way in Kochi on Thursday

January 24, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 61st national conference of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) titled ‘PEDICON 2024’ will start at the Lulu Bolgatty international convention centre here on Thursday.

The theme of the conference is ‘Global warming and child health’. Around 7,000 delegates from the country and abroad will attend the four-day event.

IAP national president Dr. G.V. Basavaraja said here on Wednesday that the meet would discuss the detrimental effects of global environmental changes on the paediatric population. Lectures, seminars, and presentations will be held as part of the conference. The meet will also discuss steps required to reduce infant mortality in the country, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Devan Ramachandran, Kerala High Court judge, will inaugurate the conference being organised jointly by the IAP Kerala and Kochi chapters. The organisers said the first national meet of the IAP was held in 1963. Kochi had earlier hosted the national conference in 1998.

Dr. S. Sachidananda Kamath, chairman of the organising committee, said necessary arrangements were in place to avoid traffic snarls in and around the conference venue. Delegates can search for parking slots, venues, and conference details in the mobile app that was developed exclusively for the conference. They will be taken to the main venue through the Water Metro and autorickshaws to avoid traffic congestion, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US