IAP national conference ‘PEDICON 2024’ to get under way in Kochi on Thursday

January 24, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 61st national conference of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) titled ‘PEDICON 2024’ will start at the Lulu Bolgatty international convention centre here on Thursday.

The theme of the conference is ‘Global warming and child health’. Around 7,000 delegates from the country and abroad will attend the four-day event.

IAP national president Dr. G.V. Basavaraja said here on Wednesday that the meet would discuss the detrimental effects of global environmental changes on the paediatric population. Lectures, seminars, and presentations will be held as part of the conference. The meet will also discuss steps required to reduce infant mortality in the country, he added.

Devan Ramachandran, Kerala High Court judge, will inaugurate the conference being organised jointly by the IAP Kerala and Kochi chapters. The organisers said the first national meet of the IAP was held in 1963. Kochi had earlier hosted the national conference in 1998.

Dr. S. Sachidananda Kamath, chairman of the organising committee, said necessary arrangements were in place to avoid traffic snarls in and around the conference venue. Delegates can search for parking slots, venues, and conference details in the mobile app that was developed exclusively for the conference. They will be taken to the main venue through the Water Metro and autorickshaws to avoid traffic congestion, he said.

