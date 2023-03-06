IAF helicopters to be deployed for aerial water spraying at Brahmapuram fire site

March 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters will be deployed on Tuesday for aerial spraying of water to bring the situation at Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant under control where plastic garbage heaps spread across acres caught fire on Thursday evening.

In a release issued here, District Collector Renu Raj said that the deployment of helicopters was part of the concerted efforts to control smoke billowing out of the plant. Helicopters from IAF’s Sulur Air Force Station will be deployed for the purpose.

While the fire at the plant could be completely doused on Monday, smoke continues to rise from the bottom of garbage heaps, the release said.

Earthmovers have been engaged to toss around garbage heaps at a depth of up to four metres, followed by pumping of water using heavy duty pumps to control the smoke. All arrangements have been made for continuing the works through Monday night, Ms. Raj said.

At present, 30 fire tenders drawn from across districts and 125 firefighters are working at the site. On an average, 60,000 litres of water per day are being pumped into the smouldering garbage heaps.

Steps have also been taken to ensure the health of firefighters engaged in the operations. A medical team from Ernakulam General Hospital will be deployed at Brahmapuram to carry out health screening.

The district administration allayed fears about air quality with the particulate matter value dropping from the previous days. As on Monday afternoon, the particulate matter value was 146 and 92 as per the readings from the air quality monitoring stations in Vytilla and Eloor respectively.

However, the Collector urged those with lung diseases, pregnant women, and the elderly to maintain vigil as a precautionary measure.