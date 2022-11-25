IADVL conference begins in Kochi

November 25, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The State conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists Kerala (IADVL), as part of its golden jubilee, began at IMA House in Kochi on Friday. IADVL State president Dr. Muhammad K. inaugurated the celebrations. A three-day scientific conference titled ‘Cuticon Kerala 2022’ also began as part of the jubilee celebrations. IADVL national president Dr. Rashmi Sarkar will formally inaugurate the conference on on November 27, according to a release.